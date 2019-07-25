CLOSE
REALLY: Woman At Bonefish North Hills Calls Women “N” Word

'No Room for Racism' Australia protest

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Who among us have had a stressful day at work, and just want to unwind with friends and grab a bite to eat. Well, an after-work get together at a North Raleigh restaurant went viral, when Nancy Goodman complained that a group of black women were too loud, and called the women the “N” word. Goodman is then seen pulling out her own phone and walking around some tables to confront the women.

According to WRAL, Goodman says she did not regret using the racial slur, because she felt she was pushed to say it. She apologized to her family for the back lash on FB, but not to the woman she called the “N” word.

In response to the viral video, Bonefish Grill said that it’s investigating the incident.

#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn Where

