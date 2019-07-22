CLOSE
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle Houses

Waffle House is an American restaurant chain predominately...

Source: John Greim / Getty

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen wearing wigs to commit multiple robberies.

WSBTV reports that DeKalb County police are searching for an unidentified man who has robbed several Waffle Houses, two drugstores and a bank while wearing wigs. They add that he most recently passed a note to a Tucker Waffle House waitress demanding cash. The frightened waitress ran away and the robber left empty handed.

The lace fronted bandit has been linked to similar robbery attempts at other Waffle Houses, a CVS, a Walgreens, a Dollar General and a PNC bank, authorities said.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7800.

