Check Out The Voter I.D. Seminar In Durham Tonight

Beginning in 2020, North Carolina voters will be required to provide photo identification to vote when voting in person or by mail. There are some exceptions.

Reminder! Our third of six photo identification seminars is tonight at 6:00 pm at the East Regional Library located at 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham, NC 27703. It is open to the public! Click here for our outreach flier: https://t.co/ODTpR44WBv pic.twitter.com/UrxbcuXGaQ — Durham County Board of Elections (@dcovotes) July 18, 2019

Photo ID is not required for any elections in 2019.

Click here to learn more about the photo identification requirements and to view a list of acceptable forms if ID.

The Durham County Board of Elections will hold educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements between May and August 2019. These seminars are open to the public and the community is invited to attend.

Click here to view the schedule of Voter ID Seminars in Durham County. To see demographic data for voters that have received an identification card from our office, please click here.

