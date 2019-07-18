CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out The Voter I.D. Seminar In Durham Tonight

1 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. Citizens Head To The Polls To Vote In Presidential Election

Source: Darren Hauck / Getty

Beginning in 2020, North Carolina voters will be required to provide photo identification to vote when voting in person or by mail. There are some exceptions.

Photo ID is not required for any elections in 2019.

Click here to learn more about the photo identification requirements and to view a list of acceptable forms if ID.

The Durham County Board of Elections will hold educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements between May and August 2019. These seminars are open to the public and the community is invited to attend.

Click here to view the schedule of Voter ID Seminars in Durham County. To see demographic data for voters that have received an identification card from our office, please click here.

 

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

10 photos Launch gallery

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

Continue reading #Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations

[caption id="attachment_3052279" align="alignleft" width="892"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] From When They See Us to How To Get Away With Murder to Pose, the 2019 Emmy nominations were melanated AF. Sadly, not every deserving person and project was lucky to be part of that elite crew. And while we know that these awards don’t define talent or impact, here are ten Black performers and creators that should have been nominated and weren’t. (But be clear: Emmy nom or not, these sistas are still winners in our eyes.)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , Voter ID

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 2 days ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close