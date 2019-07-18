Check Out The Voter I.D. Seminar In Durham Tonight

Beginning in 2020, North Carolina voters will be required to provide photo identification to vote when voting in person or by mail. There are some exceptions.
Photo ID is not required for any elections in 2019.
Click here to learn more about the photo identification requirements and to view a list of acceptable forms if ID.
The Durham County Board of Elections will hold educational seminars about voter photo identification requirements between May and August 2019. These seminars are open to the public and the community is invited to attend.
Click here to view the schedule of Voter ID Seminars in Durham County. To see demographic data for voters that have received an identification card from our office, please click here.
#Snubbed: 10 Black Women Who Deserved Emmy Nominations
1. Mj Rodriguez, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Sanaa Lathan, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, "The Twilight Zone"Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Indya Moore, Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, “Pose”Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. Danielle Brooks, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, "Orange Is The New Black"Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Danai Gurira, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, "The Walking Dead"Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Susan Kelechi Watson, Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, "This Is Us"Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Tracee Ellis Ross, Lead Actress In A Comedy, "black-ishSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Janet Mock, Outstanding Directing in A Drama Series, "Pose", "Love Is The Message"Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. Natasha Rothwell, Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, "Insecure"Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. Audra McDonald, Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, "The Good Fight"Source:Getty 10 of 10
