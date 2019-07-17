Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads All Networks

The nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards have officially been released and HBO (137 noms) has topped Netflix (117 noms) this year with the most nominations thanks largely to Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones alone scored a whopping 32 nominations in its final season on HBO, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime) also fared well with 20 nominations.

Other notable nominations include the Exonerated Five/ Central Park 5 Netflix film, When They See Us, which scored 16 nominations, including, outstanding limited series, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for Jharrel Jerome, and outstanding lead actress in a limited series/ movie nominations for Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis. Ava DuVernay also scored a directing nod and writing nod.

Fan favorite on FX, Pose, whose cast is made up of LGBT actors and people of color, celebrating ballroom culture in the 80s and 90s also racked up several nominations, as did Beyonce for her Homecoming documentary.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 22 live on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Take a look at the full list on nominations below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (AMC/BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon Prime)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Benicio Del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“When They See Us”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones”)

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”)

Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Stephen Root (“Barry”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When They See Us”)

Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)

Vera Farmiga (“When They See Us”)

Margaret Qualley (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk (“When They See Us”)

Paul Dano (“Escape at Dannemora”)

John Leguizamo (“When They See Us”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”)

Michael K. Williams (“When They See Us”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Carice van Houten (“Game of Thrones”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“The Twilight Zone”)

Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Sandra Oh (“Saturday Night Live”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Kristin Scott Thomas (“Fleabag”)

Fiona Shaw (“Fleabag”)

Emma Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Robert De Niro (“Saturday Night Live”)

Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Peter MacNicol (“Veep”)

John Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live”)

Adam Sandler (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rufus Sewell (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives” (Food Network)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” (Netflix)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau

Bell” (CNN)

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden (“The World’s Best”)

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game Of Games”)

Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”)

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman (“Making It”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home With Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Who Is America?” (Showtime)

Variety Special (Live)

“The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards” (NBC)

“The 61st Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman

Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The

Jeffersons’” (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“RENT” (Fox)

“72nd Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met

McCartney Live From Liverpool” (CBS)

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” (Netflix)

“Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Springsteen On Broadway” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Informational Series or Special

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (CNN)

“Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” (Netflix)

“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With

David Letterman” (Netflix)

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Lifetime)

Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry”, “The Audition,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)

“The Big Bang Theory,” “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)

Directing for a Drama Series

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)

“Killing Eve,” “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)

“Ozark,” “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman)

Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Stephen Frears)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Johan Renck)

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime (Ben Stiller)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Glory,” FX Networks (Jessica Yu)

“Fosse/Version,” “Who’s Got the Pain,” FX Networks (Thomas Kail)

“When They See Us,” Netflix, Ava DuVernay

Directing for a Reality Program

“American Ninja Warrior,” “Minneapolis City Qualifiers,” NBC (Patrick McManus)

“Queer Eye,” “Black Girl Magic,” Netflix (Hisham Abed)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Whatcha Unpackin?,” VH1 (Nick Murray)

“Shark Tank,” “Episode 1002,” ABC (Ken Fuchs)

“The Amazing Race,” “Who Wants a Rolex?,” CBS (Bertram van Munster)

Directing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” “Waiting for the Artist,” IFC (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

“Drunk History,” “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” Comedy Central (Derek Waters)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Psychics,” HBO (Paul Pennolino)

“Saturday Night Live,” “Host: Adam Sandler,” NBC (Don Roy King)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

“Who Is America?,” “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Directing for a Variety Special

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool,” CBS (Ben Winston)

“Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé,” Netflix (Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Ed Burke)

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’,” ABC (James Burrows, Andy Fisher)

“Springsteen On Broadway,” Netflix (Thom Zimny)

“The Oscars,” ABC (Glenn Weiss)

Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry,” “ronny/lily,” HBO, (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)

“Fleabag,” “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

“PEN15,” “Anna Ishii-Peters,” (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)

“Russian Doll,” “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)

“Russian Doll,” “A Warm Body,” Netflix (Allison Silverman)

“The Good Place,” “Janet(s),” NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)

“Veep,” “Veep,” HBO (David Mandel)

Writing for a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul,” “Winner,” AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)

“Bodyguard,” “Episode 1,” Netflix (Jed Mercurio)

“Game of Thrones,” “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)

“Killing Eve,” “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)

“Succession,” “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Holly,” Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)

Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

“A Very English Scandal,” Prime Video (Russell T. Davies)

“Chernobyl,” HBO (Craig Mazin)

“Escape at Dannemora,” “Episode 6,” Showtime (Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin)

“Fosse/Verdon,” “Providence,” FX Networks (Steven Levenson, Joel Fields)

“When They See Us,” “Part Four,” Netflix (Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Documentary Now!,” IFC (John Mulaney, Seth Meyers)

“Full Frontal With Sam Bee,” TBS (Melinda Taub, Head Writer; Samantha Bee, Written by; Miles Kahn, Written by; Kristen Bartlett, Written by; Mike Drucker, Written by; Pat Cassels, Written by; Eric Drysdale, Written by; Mathan Erhardt, Written by; Nicole Silverberg, Written by; Ashley Nicole Black, Writing Supervised by; Joe Grossman, Writing Supervised by; Allison Silverman, Special Material by)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO (Dan Gurewitch, Senior Writer; Jeff Maurer, Senior Writer; Jill Twiss, Senior Writer; Juli Weiner, Senior Writer; Tim Carvell, Written by; Raquel D’Apice, Written by; Josh Gondelman, Written by; Daniel O’Brien, Written by; John Oliver, Written by; Owen Parsons, Written by; Charlie Redd, Written by; Joanna Rothkopf, Written by; Ben Silva, Written by; Seena Vali, Written by)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers,” NBC (Jermaine Affonso, Written by; Alex Baze, Written by; Karen Chee, Written by; Bryan Donaldson, Written by; Sal Gentile, Written by; Matt Goldich, Written by; Dina Gusovsky, Written by; Jennifer Hagel, Written by; Allison Hord, Written by; Michael Karnell, Written by; John Lutz, Written by; Seth Meyers, Written by; Ian Morgan, Written by; Seth Reiss, Written by; Amber Ruffin, Written by; Mike Scollins, Written by; Mike Shoemaker, Written by; Ben Warheit, Written by)

“Saturday Night Live,” NBC (Michael Che, Head Writer; Colin Jost, Head Writer; Kent Sublette, Head Writer; Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer; James Anderson, Written by; Steven Castillo, Written by; Andrew Dismukes, Written by; Anna Drezen, Written by; Alison Gates, Written by; Steve Higgins, Written by; Sam Jay, Written by; Erik Kenward, Written by; Michael Koman, Written by; Alan Linic, Written by; Eli Coyote Mandel, Written by; Lorne Michaels, Written by; John Mulaney, Written by; Josh Patten, Written by; Simon Rich, Written by; Gary Richardson, Written by; Pete Schultz, Written by; Marika Sawyer, Written by; Will Stephen, Written by; Julio Torres, Written by; Bowen Yang, Written by; Megan Callahan, Weekend Update Written by; Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written by; Katie Rich, Weekend Update Written by; Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised by; Sudi Green, Writing Supervised by; Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised by)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS (Opus Moreschi, Head Writer; Jay Katsir, Head Writer; Aaron Cohen, Written by; Stephen Colbert, Written by; Tom Purcell, Written by; Barry Julien, Written by; Paul Dinello, Written by; Matt Lappin, Written by; Michael Brumm, Written by; Emmy Blotnick, Written by; Cullen Crawford, Written by; Ariel Dumas, Written by; Glenn Eichler, Written by; Django Gold, Written by; Gabe Gronli, Written by; Greg Iwinski, Written by; Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by; Kate Sidley, Written by; Jen Spyra, Written by; Brian Stack, Written by; John Thibodeaux, Written by; Michael Pielocik, Written by; Asher Perlman, Written by; Eliana Kwartler, Written by)

Writing for a Variety Special

“Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh,” Netflix (Adam Sandler)

“Amy Schumer Growing,” Netflix (Amy Schumer)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool,” CBS (Matt Roberts, Head Writer; James Corden, Written by; Rob Crabbe, Written by; Lawrence Dai, Written by; Dicky Eagan, Written by; Nate Fernald, Written by; Lauren Greenberg, Written by; John Kennedy, Written by; Ian Karmel, Written by; James Longman, Written by; Jared Moskowitz, Written by; Sean O’Connor, Written by; Tim Siedell, Written by; Benjamin Stout, Written by; Louis Waymouth, Written by; Ben Winston, Written by)

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,” Netflix (Hannah Gadsby)

“Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé,” Netflix (Beyonce Knowles-Carter)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” Netflix (Wanda Sykes)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“An Emmy for Megan,” anemmyformegan.com (Megan Amram, Executive Producer; Janel Kranking, Executive Producer; Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer; Joseph Carnegie, Producer)

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security,” AMC (Peter Gould, Executive Producer; Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer; Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer; Dan Appel, Producer; Rob Knox, Producer; Ariel Levine, Producer)

“Hack Into Broad City,” Comedy Central (Tony Hernandez, Executive Producer; Lilly Burns, Executive Producer; Abbi Jacobson, Executive Producer; Ilana Glazer, Executive Producer; Kelsie Kiley, Co-Executive Producer; Nick Paley, Producer)

“It’s Bruno!,” Netflix (Solvan “Slick” Naim, Executive Producer; Molly Conners, Producer; Amanda Bowers, Producer; Vincent Morano, Producer)

“Special,” Netflix (Jim Parsons, Executive Producer; Todd Spiewak, Executive Producer; Eric Norsoph, Executive Producer; Ryan O’Connell, Executive Producer; Anna Dokoza, Executive Producer)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Patton Oswalt, “An Emmy for Megan”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul Employee Training: Madrigal Electromotive Security”

Chris O’Dowd, “State Of the Union”

Jimmy Fallon, “Beto Breaks the Internet”

Ed Begley Jr., “Ctrl Alt Delete”

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Abbi Jacobson, “Hack Into Broad City”

Jessica Hecht, “Special”

Rosamund Pike, “State Of the Union”

Ilana Glazer, “Hack Into Broad City”

Punam Patel, “Special”

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Creating Saturday Night Live,” NBC (Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer; Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer; Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer; Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer; Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer; Erin Doyle, Producer)

“Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look),” FX Networks (Pastor Alvaro, Executive Producer; Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer; Sally Daws, Executive Producer; Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer; Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer; Iaian Smallwood, Producer)

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look),” FX Networks (Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer; Tanase Popa, Executive Producer; Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer; Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer; Sally Daws, Executive Producer; Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet,” VH1 (Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer; Ray Hunt, Executive Producer; Brittany Travis, Executive Producer; Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer; Robert Diminico, Producer)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen,” VH1 (Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer; Ray Hunt, Executive Producer; Brittany Travis, Executive Producer; Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer)

Short Form Variety Series

“Billy On The Street,” FunnyOrDie (Billy Eichner, Executive Producer/Host; Mike Farah, Executive Producer; Doug Brady, Executive Producer; Bill Parker, Executive Producer; Elizabeth Baquet, Producer; Ciara Pavia, Producer)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” Apple Music (Ben Winston, Executive Producer; James Corden, Executive Producer; Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer; David Young, Supervising Producer; Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer; Diana Miller, Producer)

“Gay Of Thrones,” FunnyOrDie (Erin Gibson, Executive Producer; Jonathan Van Ness, Executive Producer; Mike Farah, Executive Producer; Matt Mazany, Co-Executive Producer; Ross Buran, Supervising Producer; Whitney Hodack, Produced by)

“Honest Trailers,” YouTube (Spencer Gilbert, Producer; Dan Murrell, Producer; Joe Starr, Producer)

“The Randy Rainbow Show,” YouTube (Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer; Tanase Popa, Producer; John Retsios, Producer; Rich Super, Producer; Jeff Romley, Producer)

