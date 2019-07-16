CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More

2 reads
Leave a comment
"The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Beyoncé‘s role with The Lion King isn’t just centered around her playing Nala in the CGI live-action remake. She’s dropping a whole compilation album to go along with the movie.

The tracklist for The Lion King: The Gift features the likes of Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell but also gives way to exciting newcomers such as Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, and SAINT JHN, as well as Afrobeat stars such as Mr. EaziBurna BoyWizKid, Tiwa SavageMoonchild Sanelly as well as the one and only Blue Ivy Carter (because of COURSE the real star of the show is going to get some time).

Check out the full tracklist for the album below, which seems to be more in vein with Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack which dropped last year.

01. Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02. Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)”

03. Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me”

04. Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile”

06. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

07. Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water”

08. Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

09. Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom”

10. Beyoncé – “Otherside”

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already”

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar”

14. Beyoncé – “Spirit

RELATED: Beyoncé Hit ‘The Lion King’ Premiere In Braided Finger Waves, The Internet Wasn’t Ready [Photos]

RELATED: This Video Of Meghan Markle Hugging Beyonce Is The Best Thing On The Internet

RELATED: Donald Glover Talks ‘The Lion King,’ Elton John &amp; Beyoncé’s Eyes, In A Lion Suit

Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 5 hours ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 5 hours ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 6 hours ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life &…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close