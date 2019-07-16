Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z & More

Beyoncé‘s role with The Lion King isn’t just centered around her playing Nala in the CGI live-action remake. She’s dropping a whole compilation album to go along with the movie.

The tracklist for The Lion King: The Gift features the likes of Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Pharrell but also gives way to exciting newcomers such as Tierra Whack, Jessie Reyez, and SAINT JHN, as well as Afrobeat stars such as Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, WizKid, Tiwa Savage, Moonchild Sanelly as well as the one and only Blue Ivy Carter (because of COURSE the real star of the show is going to get some time).

Check out the full tracklist for the album below, which seems to be more in vein with Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack which dropped last year.

01. Beyoncé – “Bigger”

02. Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)”

03. Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me”

04. Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E”

05. Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile”

06. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva”

07. Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water”

08. Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

09. Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom”

10. Beyoncé – “Otherside”

11. Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already”

12. Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power”

13. 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar”

14. Beyoncé – “Spirit”

