Monday Motivational Moment

Good Morning Foxy family!

“All your life you get a chance to be three people: 1) the person who dreams about something to happen, 2) the person who gets up and works hard to make something happen, and 3) the person who sits back and envies the 2nd person.”   Which one are you?

“Do not become a stranger to yourself by blending in with everyone else. Be proud to wear you.” – Dodinsky

