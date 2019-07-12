R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night by Homeland Security officers while walking his dog. Kelly will be brought to New York to face a 13-count indictment including charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The indictments were filed separately in Chicago and Brooklyn. More details are expected to be announced on Friday.

This continues a year of Kelly’s legal troubles and alleged misconduct receiving a bigger spotlight than ever before. In January, Lifetime aired the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” which featured several women detailing their improper relationships with the singer. In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

RELATED: Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Accusers Share Testimonies To Federal Grand Jury, Say Singer Flew Them In For Sex

Source: NBC New York

Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime Charges was originally published on kysdc.com