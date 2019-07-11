Doctor Forced To Cover Herself With Blanket On Plane Speaks Out On GMA

We were already angry when we heard the story of Dr. Tisha Rowe being forced to cover herself with a blanket on a flight from Jamaica to Miami. Apparently, the crew thought that her attire on the plane was inappropriate. But seeing her speak out about it on GMA this morning made our blood boil all over again.

The family doctor said the crew asked her multiple times if she had a jacket to put on. (Who carries a jacket around with them in Jamaica????) The crew allegedly told Rowe that she wouldn’t be able to fly unless she was covered.

Doctor says she was “humiliated” on plane over her outfit. @paulafaris has the story. https://t.co/tFo935Ntmc pic.twitter.com/d8S5Rj9pjX — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 11, 2019

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark