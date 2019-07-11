CLOSE
Doctor Forced To Cover Herself With Blanket On Plane Speaks Out On GMA

We were already angry when we heard the story of Dr. Tisha Rowe being forced to cover herself with a blanket on a flight from Jamaica to Miami. Apparently, the crew thought that her attire on the plane was inappropriate. But seeing her speak out about it on GMA this morning made our blood boil all over again.

The family doctor said the crew asked her multiple times if she had a jacket to put on. (Who carries a jacket around with them in Jamaica????) The crew allegedly told Rowe that she wouldn’t be able to fly unless she was covered.

 

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3053124" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] The fans have spoken and Kenya Moore is back! The beloved reality TV star announced her return to Real Housewives Of Atlanta and her fans are collectively twirling all over Twitter. All of which means Kenya and Bravo came to an agreement on her contract and salary requirements. We're not sure what Kenya's new contract entails, but she snagged a peach so she's a full time cast member. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzwYH4_H_6X/ According to a source from PEOPLE, “Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold.” Kenya's presence has definitely been missed and we're excited to see how motherhood is treating her. Glad to have her back.

 

