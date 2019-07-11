Police now have access to 3D images that were taken 1 hour after the gas explosion that killed two and injured more than 2 dozen in downtown Durham.

ABC11 has obtained these images that were snapped by new technology called Fargo and allows police to view the devastation moments after it happened.

One hour after the blast, this device immediately scanned several locations around the destruction.

Each scan analyzes millions of points, which generate vivid images of the scene, according to DPD traffic crash investigator Jonathan Bell. He said the technology can measure the distance between objects and even revisit the aftermath.

Read more at source: ABC11.com

New 3D Images Of Durham Gas Explosion Released was originally published on thelightnc.com

