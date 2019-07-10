CLOSE
Don’t Miss The Moore Square Hip-Hop Festival In Raleigh

The long-awaited Moore Square renovation is almost complete! This summer, the new and improved park will reopen with an entire calendar of programs and events.

The Play Moore Music Festival is a celebration of Hip-Hop culture through music and dance on Aug. 17 from 3 to 9 p.m. This year’s festival will turn Moore Square into a classic block party by highlighting the DJ. Main stage performers include national acts Rich Medina and DJ Lindsey. Local acts Napoleon Wright II, Oak City Slums, Brassiousmonk, Micky Slicks, Raleigh Rockers and Lacewell will also grace the stage. Graffiti writers, breakers, and vendors will also fill the square.

Join us at this free and family-friendly event!

Where:

  • Moore Square Park
  • 226 E Martin St.
  • Raleigh, NC 27601

When:

  • Aug 17, 2019
  • 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
