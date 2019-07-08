CLOSE
Cheat Code! Kohl’s Will Now Ship Your Amazon Returns Even If You Don’t Have A Box!

Online shopping is easy. Returns are harder. But Kohl’s is trying to simplify things!

Starting today, you will be able to take your Amazon returns to a Kohl’s store and they will be packed up and shipped back for free!

 

 

With tons of celebrity women currently pregnant, we're on baby watch as their due dates rapidly approach. Just this week, Kimbella and Vanessa Bryant gave birth to their bundles of joys and shared their newborns off on social media. Kimbella and Juelz Santana welcomed another baby boy into their world while Vanessa and Kobe Bryant brought home another girl to their tribe! Baby Santana came into the world on July 3rd at 5:49am, weighing 6lbs 14oz.

 

