Cheat Code! Kohl’s Will Now Ship Your Amazon Returns Even If You Don’t Have A Box!

Online shopping is easy. Returns are harder. But Kohl’s is trying to simplify things!
Starting today, you will be able to take your Amazon returns to a Kohl’s store and they will be packed up and shipped back for free!
