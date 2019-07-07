Stevie Wonder Battling Medical Issue

When news broke a couple of days ago that Grammy award-winning legend Stevie Wonder has some medical issues. My first thought,”Oh no, we can’t lose another great artist”. Wonder’s announcement comes after a week of speculation about his health. According to The Detroit Free Press, the Motown star was traveling with a medical team and battling a serious medical condition. The news is scary, but promising, Stevie told a festival crowd in London yesterday.
“I’m going to have surgery,” “I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. It’s all good. … I have a donor.”
Keep Stevie in your prayers Foxy Fam!
