Stevie Wonder Battling Medical Issue

When news broke a couple of days ago that Grammy award-winning legend Stevie Wonder has some medical issues. My first thought,”Oh no, we can’t lose another great artist”. Wonder’s announcement comes after a week of speculation about his health. According to The Detroit Free Press, the Motown star was traveling with a medical team and battling a serious medical condition. The news is scary, but promising, Stevie told a festival crowd in London yesterday.

“I’m going to have surgery,” “I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. It’s all good. … I have a donor.”

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

Keep Stevie in your prayers Foxy Fam!

