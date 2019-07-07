CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stevie Wonder Battling Medical Issue

3 reads
Leave a comment
Stevie Wonder Live In Philadelphia

Source: Justin Engelhardt / Radio-One

When news broke a couple of days ago that Grammy award-winning legend Stevie Wonder has some medical issues. My first thought,”Oh no, we can’t lose another great artist”. Wonder’s announcement comes after a week of speculation about his health. According to The Detroit Free Press, the Motown star was traveling with a medical team and battling a serious medical condition. The news is scary, but promising, Stevie told a festival crowd in London yesterday.

“I’m going to have surgery,” “I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. It’s all good. … I have a donor.”

Keep Stevie in your prayers Foxy Fam!

Must Read:

Black Twitter Celebrates Halle Bailey Being Tapped To Play ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ariel

kidney transplant , medical issues , Stevie Wonder

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Power Season 4 photos
Power Season 6 Trailer: Ghost’s Enemies Plot His…
 1 hour ago
07.07.19
Stevie Wonder Live In Philadelphia
Stevie Wonder Battling Medical Issue
 3 hours ago
07.07.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: OG Gets In The Middle…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Stranger Things Cast Freak Out Over “Myspace Top…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Report: La La Anthony In ‘Legal Discussions’ Regarding…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Halle Of Chloe X Halle Tapped To Play…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Amber Rose Has A Theory About Why Some…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
How ‘Makeup & Breakup’ Series Continues To Depict…
 4 days ago
07.05.19
Not Just A Preference: Colorism Has Been A…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Beyonce Is Nala, But Here’s Who Playing Everyone…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
Levels To This: Lil Nas X Proves Coming…
 4 days ago
07.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close