CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

6 reads
Leave a comment
Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Just a few months from their first year wedding anniversary, there could be some trouble in the Jordan home.

It appears music producer Stevie J. and his R&B superstar wife Faith Evans unfollowed each other on Instagram. While this act alone isn’t enough to speculate stormy weather in paradise, Stevie J’s recent cryptic tweets have fans wondering if the Jordan’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a series of Tweets, Stevie J said “drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “all that a glitters aint gold.”

The rumors come just a few days after Stevie J. completely put his immaturity on display, turning his conversation with baby mama Mimi Faust into a joke.  Mimi was expressing concerns about how Stevie spoke to her girlfriend, and instead of having an adult conversation, Stevie mocked mimi:

Yikes.

Stevie’s explosive relationships with Joseline and Mimi have played out for the whole world to see, but it appears Stevie’s antic slowed down once he committed to Faith.

Time will tell how this unfolds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed
 1 hour ago
06.27.19
You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie…
 2 hours ago
06.27.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Jennifer Uses Her Mother’s Death…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Man Calls Police on Black Women at Pool,…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Kevin Durant Makes Money Moves to Free Agency
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Authorities Seize $10 Million Worth of Cocaine at…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Carmelo Anthony Blasts Cheating Rumors: “That Sh*t Is…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Ava DuVernay Cried When She Learned That 23…
 3 hours ago
06.27.19
Young Boys Attempt To Rob People At NC…
 4 hours ago
06.27.19
Cardi B Gets Nude, Has a Threesome and…
 4 hours ago
06.27.19
5 items
Kim Kardashian Launches Shapewear Line In 9 Shades…
 22 hours ago
06.26.19
“It Wasn’t Another Person”: Monica Talks Divorce &…
 23 hours ago
06.26.19
Artist That Have Never Won A Grammy /…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
Man Convicted of Murder During Charlottesville Riot Wants…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close