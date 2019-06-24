CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Kirk Franklin Performs ‘Love Theory’ with Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment

We didn’t think Kirk Franklin‘s “Love Theory” song could get any better but then he added Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price to the mix.

Franklin performed the joyful track during the 2019 BET Awards. Accompanied by a massive choir, along with Campbell, Price and McReynolds, the group pulled off one of the best performances of the night.

McReynolds opened the performance with his signature acoustic style before being joined by Campbell who showed us once again why she is one of the greatest to ever do it. Kirk took over from there before Price joined him at the piano for a spirited solo that makes us so grateful she is singing more and more gospel music these days.

The lyrics, “I don’t want to love nobody but you” are going to be stuck in your head after watching this performance.

Check it out above!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

Kirk Franklin Performs ‘Love Theory’ with Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & Kelly Price [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
14 items
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
[VIDEO] Tyler Perry Gives Uplifting Speech at 2019…
 6 hours ago
06.24.19
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly…
 6 hours ago
06.24.19
Couple looking at pile of money
NC Lottery Winners Split $7.8 Million
 7 hours ago
06.24.19
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Blessed Us With A Word At…
 8 hours ago
06.24.19
Black and Natural Pageant
Meet Your New Miss North Carolina, Alexandra Badgett!!
 9 hours ago
06.24.19
0 item
Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup
 11 hours ago
06.24.19
Sweet Dreams: The Best Yoga Poses To Help…
 11 hours ago
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 11 hours ago
06.24.19
FYI: Here’s The Scientific Reason Why Your Face…
 11 hours ago
06.24.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 12 hours ago
06.24.19
0 item
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019…
 12 hours ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close