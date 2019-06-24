Tyler Perry Blessed Us With A Word At Last Night’s BET Awards

There were many memorable moments at last night’s BET Awards. But this moment, this WORD from Tyler Perry was one of the best.

The mogul talked about hiring Black actors when no one else would, being an inspiration for young, Black boys and teaching Black women about their worthiness. He also talked about the location of his studio in Atlanta.

“God blessed me to be in a position to be able to hire them. I was trying to help somebody cross. When I built my studio, I built it in a neighborhood that is one of the poorest black neighborhoods in Atlanta so that young black kids could see that a black man did that, and they can do it too. I was trying to help somebody cross. The studio was once a Confederate Army base — and I want you to hear this — which meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved. Now that land is owned by one Negro.”

Had to post these powerful words Tyler Perry spoke tonight

✊🏾❤💪🏾

