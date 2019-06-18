DREAM JOB: Get Paid To Eats Ribs And Travel Around Country

Do you loved to chow down on the best barbecue and get paid?

Reynolds Wrap has the perfect dream job. They are looking for someone to travel across the United States in search of the tastiest ribs, and get paid $10,000. Does this sound like something you’d be interested in?

This Dream Job Will Pay You $5K/Week to Travel the Country Eating BBQ @Thrillist https://t.co/tBXA9hjw5V — Reynolds Wrap (@ReynoldsWrap) June 14, 2019

The Chief Grilling Officer, will travel across the country for the first two weeks of August in search of the best barbecue in America. You’ll be in charge of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company’s website and social media channels. The cool part of the adventure, your travel and lodging is prepaid and you get a chance to take someone with you to sample the tender and juicy morsels.

Apply by submitting a photo of you grilling along with 100 words why you would be the best person for the position. Time is running out, you need to apply Wednesday, June 19, at midnight.

