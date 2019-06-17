CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More To New Orleans For Anthony Davis

0 reads
Leave a comment
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

The Anthony Davis vocals are officially in for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After months of attempts, failed deals and more, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed on Saturday to send Davis, a multi-time All-Star and all-NBA talent to Los Angeles in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and three future first-round picks.

For the Pelicans, it’s a giant haul for the all-NBA superstar and for Davis and agent Rich Paul it’s exactly what they’ve wanted since announcing the desire for a trade earlier this year.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Vegas has already installed the Lakers as title favorites for 2019-2020 after the Raptors clinched their first NBA title on Thursday night against the Warriors. Will the move lead to title No. 4 for LeBron James and the first for the Lakers since the 2010 season? Time will tell.

RELATED: Source Says It Was The Lakers Who Leaked Anthony Davis Trade Talk

RELATED: Chris Broussard: “Lebron James Isn’t The Best Basketball Player In The World”

Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More To New Orleans For Anthony Davis was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gone Too Soon: 11 Mysterious Celebrity Deaths
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Grope Luenell? [Exclusive Interview]
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”
 2 hours ago
06.17.19
Lloyd Does It All For The Ladies At…
 3 hours ago
06.17.19
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95
 3 hours ago
06.17.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On…
 4 hours ago
06.17.19
Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More…
 5 hours ago
06.17.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Woman Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
06.16.19
0 item
Cassie Announces Pregnancy + More Pregnant Celebrity Women
 2 days ago
06.15.19
5 items
An Inexpensive, Last Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide
 2 days ago
06.15.19
13 items
Sitcom Sexy: 13 Tia Mowry-Hardrict Looks That Prove…
 2 days ago
06.15.19
Stone Soul 2019: The Bonfyre Wants Her Music…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Karrueche Gets Candid On What It Took To…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
Take Our Money: Ashanti Has A Swimsuit Collection…
 3 days ago
06.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close