Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When She Mentions Trayvon Martin And Tamir Rice

6 reads
Leave a comment
Back side view student graduation of graduates during commencement. Congratulation in University concept, Education concept.

Source: Patcharanan Worrapatchareeroj / Getty

According to NYDailyNews, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for her principal cutting her microphone off when she mentioned Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice during her speech.

“As a result, the principal made the decision to limit the student’s remarks,” the statement, released Monday, read. “In hindsight, we realize this decision may not have been reflective of the core values we teach our students, as we work to educate leaders of tomorrow. For that, we apologize.”

From the video, it looks like her principal is Black, so that’s an even bigger shocker.

