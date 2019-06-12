0 reads Leave a comment
Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.
The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Robin Thicke.
The R&B standout performed to a packed house Saturday night. See his amazing performance above!
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 20
2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 20
3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 20
4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 20
5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 20
6. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 6 of 20
7. Stone Soul 2019Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 20
8. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 20
9. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 9 of 20
10. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 10 of 20
11. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 20
12. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 20
13. Stone Soul 2019Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 20
14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 14 of 20
15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 15 of 20
16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 16 of 20
17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 17 of 20
18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 18 of 20
19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 19 of 20
20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin ThickeSource:Terrell Artis 20 of 20
- Stone Soul 2019: DJ Kool Rocks The Crowd [VIDEO]
- Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!
- Stone Soul 2019: Mario Ignites The Crowd [VIDEO]
