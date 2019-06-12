Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs!

Richmond and the surrounding areas came out in force over the weekend for Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

The event that started at 3 PM featured some of the most beloved artists in Gospel music and R&B, including Robin Thicke.

The R&B standout performed to a packed house Saturday night. See his amazing performance above!

Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 20 photos Launch gallery Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] 1. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 1 of 20 2. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 2 of 20 3. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 3 of 20 4. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 4 of 20 5. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:The Jones Photography & Media Company 5 of 20 6. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 6 of 20 7. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Dontae Brooks 7 of 20 8. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 8 of 20 9. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 9 of 20 10. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 10 of 20 11. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 11 of 20 12. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 12 of 20 13. Stone Soul 2019 Source:Lexi Michelle 13 of 20 14. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 14 of 20 15. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 15 of 20 16. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 16 of 20 17. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 17 of 20 18. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 18 of 20 19. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 19 of 20 20. Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke Source:Terrell Artis 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS] Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]

Stone Soul 2019: No “Blurred Lines,” Only Smooth Moves; Robin Thicke Performs! was originally published on kissrichmond.com