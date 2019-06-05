CLOSE
This Video Of A Baby Having A Full Conversation With His Daddy Is Everything You Need

Father and Son

Source: stevecoleimages / Getty

This adorable video has received more than 600,000 shares on Facebook and is still growing! It shows a baby and his dad talking about….well, we don’t really know what they’re talking about. And if you didn’t know better, you would swear that this baby boy and his dad both know what the other person is saying. Who knows? Maybe they do!

 

 

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of 'When They See Us'

16 photos Launch gallery

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of 'When They See Us'

Continue reading Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of ‘When They See Us’

Jharell Jerome Is The Breakout Star Of 'When They See Us'

There's a scene in When They See Us, when Korey Wise, played by Moonlight star Jharell Jerome, is being attacked in his prison cell by gang of inmates. He's desperately holding onto the cell bars and screaming for his life when a corrections officer walks over, beats his knuckles with a baton forcing Wise into the arms of his attackers. They pound on him and then blood sheds as he is stabbed in the flank with some object. Jerome grimaces with pain and grits his teeth, unleashing spit from the corners of his mouth. It's an intense scene that feels like trauma porn, but it's not, it's real life. MUST READ: Blair Underwood: Ava Duvernay Made A Grief Counselor Available On The Set Of 'When They See Us' https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOWX6wHimp/ From the moment Jharell hit the screen, he played Wise to a tee. He captures his stutter, his naiveness, his fear. And when he's on the stand, his illiteracy and frustration. Jharell delivered a performance so emotional, the pain feels unreal. “It was definitely the most difficult process I’ve ever had getting into the mindset for a role. This was real life; he really went through this. And here I am playing somebody who has never been seen — like, really seen — before,” he told TheGrio. His breakout role has garnered praise from celebrities like his Moonlight co-star Trevante Rhodes, Octavia Spencer, Lil Rel and a host of others. Wise was so taken aback by Jharell's table read, he burst into tears. “We were at the table read. We hadn’t even begun filming yet. We read episode one and it was to the part where Korey was being sentenced and he was freaking out in the court room. And Jharrel started to go in at the table read," Michael K revealed to told BET. "I’m sitting here and he’s to my left. I’m looking at him like, OK, this kid is going too hard, he’s gonna get you, Mike. He’s gonna get you.” When They See Us is currently on Netflix.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

