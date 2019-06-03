CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

After Incident With Singer SZA, Sephora Stores Are Shutting Down For Inclusion Training

5 reads
Leave a comment
Sephora

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

If you’re planning to shop at your local Sephora this Friday morning, you might want to change your plans.

All of the U.S. Sephora stores will be closed on the morning of June 5th for inclusion training. This nationwide training comes on the heels of an incident with singer SZA at a California Sephora. The singer posted on social media about being profiled in the location.

According to SZA, a store employee called security on her while she was shopping.

 

Later, Rihanna saved the day by sending SZA a gift card.

 

 

In a public statement, the company said, “Profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora. Our purpose has always been rooted in our people and ensuring that Sephora is an inclusive and welcoming space for all our clients.”

The brand addressed the situation on social media.

 

Wendy Williams At SNAXSationalBrands.com Booth At Sweets & Snacks Expo

Summer Jam Was Lit, But Wendy Williams' Single Swag Was A Mood

8 photos Launch gallery

Summer Jam Was Lit, But Wendy Williams' Single Swag Was A Mood

Continue reading Summer Jam Was Lit, But Wendy Williams’ Single Swag Was A Mood

Summer Jam Was Lit, But Wendy Williams' Single Swag Was A Mood

Women ruled this the stage at this year's Hot 97s Summer Jam. From Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion to the City Girls and Kash Doll, the Internet couldn't stop talking about the lady-led lineup. But one woman's name in particular, Wendy Williams, garnered the most chatter. The daytime talk show host and soon-to-be divorcee, was caught on stage during DJ Boof's set rocking a sexy blonde wig, short shorts and swag on 1000. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByOdBRtBF1R/ https://www.instagram.com/p/ByObzTQpGGU/ Since Wendy left her trifling husband, she's been glowing and fans are definitely noticing. (Even some basketball players). Keep scrolling for more pics of Wendy's glow-up...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

fenty , Rihanna , sephora , sza

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 itemsMultiracial women holding breast cancer awareness ribbon
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors?
 2 hours ago
06.03.19
Sephora
After Incident With Singer SZA, Sephora Stores Are…
 3 hours ago
06.03.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 6 hours ago
06.03.19
Celebrate Tom Joyner’s 25 Years Raleigh July 19th
 6 hours ago
06.03.19
Arnold Schwarzenegger Debuts His Rap Career in a…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
People Are Going IN On Kylie Jenner For…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Hughley TV: Jeremy Piven Has Been Embraced The…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
R. Kelly Hit With More Serious Sex Crime…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Cosmopolitan Hotel To Offer “Significant Apology” To Meek…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Project Runway’s Lela Orr Recalls The Night She…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
Tiffany Haddish Admits to Secretly Recording Auditions to…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 3 days ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close