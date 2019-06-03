After Incident With Singer SZA, Sephora Stores Are Shutting Down For Inclusion Training

If you’re planning to shop at your local Sephora this Friday morning, you might want to change your plans.

All of the U.S. Sephora stores will be closed on the morning of June 5th for inclusion training. This nationwide training comes on the heels of an incident with singer SZA at a California Sephora. The singer posted on social media about being profiled in the location.

According to SZA, a store employee called security on her while she was shopping.

Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing . We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Can a bitch cop her fenty in peace er whut — SZA (@sza) May 1, 2019

Later, Rihanna saved the day by sending SZA a gift card.

In a public statement, the company said, “Profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora. Our purpose has always been rooted in our people and ensuring that Sephora is an inclusive and welcoming space for all our clients.”

The brand addressed the situation on social media.

Hi, SZA. We’re sorry to hear about your experience at our Calabasas store and appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately. — Sephora (@Sephora) May 1, 2019

