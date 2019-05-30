Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Will Bring You To Tears [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

America’s Got Talent kicked off its 14th season on Tuesday night and we may already have our most breathtaking performance of the season already.

Kodie Lee, a 22-year-old young man who is blind and autistic also happens to be a musical prodigy. His mom, Tina, helped him get to the stage and in front of the piano where he played an amazing rendition of Donny Hathaway‘s “A Song For You”. The moment was so powerful, it brought ALL of the judges to tears and new judge Gabrielle Union used the season’s first golden buzzer for Lee’s performance, meaning Lee’s going straight to the finals!

“I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life,” Simon Cowell said.

Watch Lee’s incredible performance below.

Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Will Bring You To Tears [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WE STARTED THE TREND: How Door Knocker Earrings…
 23 mins ago
05.30.19
NC School Safety App
 1 hour ago
05.30.19
Fake Penises, Drug Overdoses & Stripper Fights: 6…
 2 hours ago
05.30.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 hours ago
05.30.19
Shaun King: 7 Things To Look For In…
 5 hours ago
05.30.19
Shaun King: ‘Police Assault Us Then Charge Us…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
How To Prep To Meet Your Soulmate
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Meek Mill To Sue Las Vegas Hotel Over…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
A Space For Creators: The New Home For…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams
 1 day ago
05.29.19
EXCLUSIVE: Woody Is A Dad (Kinda) And Other…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Crips Working To Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State…
 1 day ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close