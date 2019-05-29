Meek Mill To Sue Las Vegas Hotel Over Alleged Discrimination

Meek Mill is preparing to file a lawsuit this week against Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan hotel for directing him to leave the premises and threatening to arrest him.

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s attorney, told TMZ that the Dreamchasers rapper is seeking “heavy monetary damages” from the hotel for “lying and humiliating” him. “I’m going to take this place down because of what they did,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina has alleged that there’s a list of African-American rappers who aren’t welcome in numerous Vegas hotels. The Cosmo has refuted the idea that it has barred anyone entry due to race but Tacopina revealed that two other rappers, Yo Gotti and Blocboy JB have claimed that they have been barred from certain Vegas hotels because they’re black rappers.

On Saturday, Meek and his friends were going to see DJ Mustard perform at the hotel’s Marquee Nightclub. Upon their arrival, security stopped them and ordered them to leave. They were also threatened with arrest for trespassing if they stepped out of their vehicle and onto hotel grounds.

The hotel maintains that it doesn’t discriminate and would not allow Meek and his crew inside because the club was at capacity, something hotel staff and representatives claim they told Meek before he left to attend the party. Initially, the hotel said they denied him access because he was involved in a previous altercation.

The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property “not at the pool party” doesn’t even make sense — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 28, 2019

And I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome … but y’all not gone just treat us like shit and act like it’s normal 🤷🏾‍♂️ Put some respect on our race “please and thank you” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 28, 2019

Tacopina sent a letter to the hotel demanding that they apologize to Meek or face legal action. However, the hotel failed to respond to Tacopina’s request and now, a lawsuit is to be filed. He’s also challenging the two different versions of events from the hotel, claiming that both are lies. “Show us one other incident where a white individual was denied hotel club access or access to the grounds because Marquee was full?” Tacopina told TMZ.

