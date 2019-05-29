CLOSE
Crips Working To Trademark Nipsey Hussle’s ‘The Marathon Continues’ Slogan

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As the death of Nipsey Hussle has spawned hundreds of thousands of tributes and people walking to mirror his footsteps, one slogan has persisted: “The Marathon Continues”.

As he showed gang members of the Rollin 60s Crips a different path, they’re taking his messaging to a new level. The Crips holding company has filed legal documents to trademark the late rapper’s popular slogan and to build community programs around the phrase.

According to The Blast, the Crips are registering “The Marathon Continues” to be used in a multitude of services, including “arranging and conducting youth sports programs, developing educational manuals for others in the field of community organizing, gang prevention, and gang intervention.”

The application was filed on May 16 and it mentions entertainment services would be provided by celebrities, comedians, rappers and “community organizers” from both the Crips and the Bloods.

RELATED: Master P Gets Ready For "I Got The Hook Up 2" &amp; Talks Nipsey Hussle &amp; Zion Williamson

RELATED: Puma Announces Nipsey Hussle Collaboration

