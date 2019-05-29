CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Gucci Mane took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on the three-year anniversary of his federal prison release. After giving up drugs and alcohol, Gucci has shown the whole industry how to live your best life.

He’s also thanked his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir on numerous occasions for staying by his side through his ups and downs.

Guwop shared an Instagram post saying; “I got out the feds 3 years ago today 💪🏿💰 My wife was just a huge inspiration @keyshiakaoir,” he wrote. “Thank you.”

 

[caption id="attachment_1853758" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net[/caption] Gucci Mane is a changed man! You may recall the debut of his weight-loss after he was released from prison in 2016. His wife Keyshia Ka'oir has helped him maintain a healthy lifestyle and he's been avid about healthy living. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] "I was drinking pints of lean a week and smoking pounds of weed and just doing all kinds of drugs," he once told REVOLT. "The whole way I was handling myself before I went to jail was just so negative [and] it showed in my body." Gucci said the turning point for him was when he was arrested in 2013. "The day that I got arrested and stopped doing drugs, eventually it started to dawn on me that [I] had to start taking better care of myself before I [wind] up back in the same situation," he said. "Getting all those substances out my body made me able to realize that listen, you got to work out, you got to eat better." While his music always continued to thrive, he's now a married man and new author who's looking better than ever. Check out photos of his transition below...

Source: Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gucci Mane Praises Keyshia Ka’Oir While Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary Of His Release From Federal Prison was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

