Don’t Miss This 11-Year Old Cancer Survivor From Raleigh On ‘America’s Got Talent’

You may have seen 11-year-old Tyler Butler-Figueroa playing at events around Raleigh. But starting tonight, you could see him on your television. Tyler will appear on this season of America’s Got Talent, which premiers tonight. We don’t know on which episode Tyler will appear, but we’ll be looking for him!

Tyler is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only 4 years old and endured three years of chemotherapy.

 

 

