Entertainment News
Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan

Casanova Meet & Greet

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Despite trying their hand at Marriage Boot Camp, Lil Mo has called it quits with her husband Karl Dargan. Between the countless cheating rumors and reports he ran up a stranger’s debit card, Mo has seemingly had enough.

Days after posting a photo while on a date with another man, the Superwoman singer took to social media to give fans an update on her emotional state. Mo posted a photo with the text, “I am happy, hurting and healing at the same time,” to describe how she’s dealing with the breakup. “Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it and I’m so proud of myself.”

Mo has been doing her best to live her best life on the ‘gram and bragging about her single status.

We can’t blame sis after all Karl’s put her through in public and private. We’re hoping she’s surrounded by friends and family who love her.

Karl has yet to address he and Mo’s declined marriage.

Lil’ Mo Updates Fans On Her Emotional State After Breakup With Karl Dargan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

