Raleigh Women Found Murdered In Nash County Two Are Charged

A missing Raleigh woman was found murdered in Nash County on Wednesday. Sarah Patterson had been missing since last Thursday, her body was found in a shallow grave off West Old Spring Hope Rd. The location is a few miles from where she was last seen. Her burned-out Honda Accord was found off Pleasant Hill Road in Edgecombe County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s department.

Nash County Sheriff, Keith Stone said her nephew 44-year old Clevon Williams, is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in her death. He’s being held without bond in the Nash County jail.. April Smith, who is said to be a friend of Williams, is also charge with being an accessory after the fact of murder. She’s being held under $25,000 bond.

Patterson’s relatives reported her missing on Monday,y after she failed to show up for work as a certified nursing assistant on Saturday or Sunday.

source: abc11

