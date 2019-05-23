D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge

Could Meek Mill finally get a new trial WITHOUT Judge Genece Brinkley?
Well according to multiple sources, this could finally happen. The D.A.’s Office filed new documents in the Pennsylvania Superior Court “stating Judge Brinkley’s appearance of bias has been evident throughout the case … and therefore, Meek should be retried in his probation violation case.”
Since being released in April 2018, Meek & his legal team have asked for a new trial, but was shot down by Brinkley in June.
According to TMZ:
“It’s kind of extraordinary … with Wednesday’s filing, you now have the D.A. on the record siding with the defendant. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the D.A. calls out Brinkley’s bias against Meek … singling out a surprise visit she made to a homeless shelter where Meek was doing court-ordered community service.”
The D.A. points out that’s not what judges do … that’s for probation officers who report back to the judge. According to the docs, Brinkley also “abused her discretion” when she hit him with the 2 to 4 year sentence for “technical violations” of his probation.
The D.A. points out that Meek Mill is not a threat to the community, and had completed drug treatment, and deserves a new chance in court.
We should get more details very soon, and we hope Meek can finally put this behind him and continue to motivate and lead the charge for prison reform.
Source – TMZ
Related: DJ Khaled ft. Meek Mill & Lil Baby “Weather The Storm,” Megan Thee Stallion “Realer” & More
Related: MoneyBagg Yo Shares If We Will See A Meek Mill Collab, J. Cole Feature, And Fasting For Ramadan
Related: Roc Nation Submits Evidence Against Judge Brinkley’s Lawyer In Meek Mill Case
Related: Meek Mill Missed Out on $450,000 Paycheck for Abu Dhabi Performance Because of Judge Brinkley
Jay-Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Meek Mill & More Celebrate #BlackExcellence At Roc Nation’s 2019 Pre-Grammy Brunch
Jay-Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Meek Mill & More Celebrate #BlackExcellence At Roc Nation’s 2019 Pre-Grammy Brunch
1. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. 2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content - 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCHSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - InsideSource:Getty 16 of 16
D.A. Wants Meek Mill To Have A New Trial, In Front Of A New Judge was originally published on boomphilly.com