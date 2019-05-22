CLOSE
Local Teacher Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Up School

In a time when people are wondering if teachers should be armed, a local teacher has been arrested after threatening to shoot up the elementary school where she worked.

Kristen Thompson was employed at Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough. She resigned last Friday and fellow teachers say that she had threatened to commit a shooting. She was arrested and charged with communicating a threat of mass violence.

 

“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern,”according to Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personnel issue as well as a safety one. As such, the principal and other administrators are strictly forbidden by law from sharing information about the case. A threat of school violence is understandably unsettling for the community. Please know that the school and law enforcement are working together as a team to ensure the last few weeks of the school year are safe and productive for our students.”

 

 

