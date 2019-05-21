CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ciara Is Headed To Harvard Business School!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara Covers VOGUE Arabia

Source: Mariano Vivanco/VOGUE Arabia / Mariano Vivanco/VOGUE Arabia

Ciara is going back to school in a big way! The Level Up singer revealed on Instagram that she’s headed to Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program in Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.

 

 

The 33-year-old singer’s caption reads: “I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” she captioned a picture of herself wearing a Harvard sweater. “This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”

Ciara just release her new album Beauty Marks. 

 

 

Houston, Whitney - Musician, Singer, Pop music, USA - performing in Oberhausen, Germany, Arena

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

13 photos Launch gallery

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

Continue reading ‘I Rebuke This!’ Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour

[caption id="attachment_2813362" align="alignleft" width="939"] Source: ullstein bild / Getty[/caption] Like many of us, we all love us some Whitney Houston and miss her fiercely. And now it looks like she may live on with a slew of new projects immortalizing her short life. But one has people in their feelings. According to the New York Times, ever since Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48, her estate has turned down every project they have been pitched until now. Now, they believe it's the right time to launch a tour...of her hologram singing. “Everything is about timing for me,” Pat Houston, the performer’s sister-in-law and former manager, said in an interview with the NY Times. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.” [caption id="attachment_2972479" align="alignleft" width="885"] Source: Andrew Toth / Getty/Pat Houston[/caption] This will also include a Broadway musical, and an album of unheard material, and more, but Houston stresses that the hologram tour has “taken precedence over everything." Apparently, any future tour dates would feature Houston’s greatest hits such such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All” and will be accompanied by her original band and backup singers, which include her brother Gary (and Pat's husband), the NY Times noted. https://twitter.com/BASEHologram/status/1130575258887557124 Honestly, who asked for this? Now we get that Houston's family has issues that prior to Houston's death, her name had some negative conation—her past drug abuse, that infamous 2002 Diane Sawyer interview and her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown—but something about this is has us in our feelings. Plus, it's a little creepy. And to no one's surprise, we're not alone in our reservations. Black Twitter isn't here for this foolishness and lots to say:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Ciara , Harvard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Friends shopping at a flower market.
Listen To Black Women At Women’s Empowerment
 4 mins ago
05.21.19
Just oxtails 2
Get Ready To Laugh As Black Moms Judge…
 30 mins ago
05.21.19
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara Is Headed To Harvard Business School!
 1 hour ago
05.21.19
#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For…
 3 hours ago
05.21.19
Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi”…
 3 hours ago
05.21.19
What City Is Named One of Worst Places…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Allison Williams Reveals How Black Men React To…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Olentangy Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Once Had An…
 4 hours ago
05.21.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Would You Go See A Whitney Houston Hologram…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Melvin Edmonds Of After 7 Dead At 65
 1 day ago
05.20.19
43 items
BIMBE Celebrates 50 Years In Durham
 1 day ago
05.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close