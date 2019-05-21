Ciara Is Headed To Harvard Business School!

Ciara is going back to school in a big way! The Level Up singer revealed on Instagram that she’s headed to Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program in Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.
View this post on Instagram
I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER
The 33-year-old singer’s caption reads: “I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for,” she captioned a picture of herself wearing a Harvard sweater. “This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”
Ciara just release her new album Beauty Marks.
'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour
'I Rebuke This!' Black Twitter Has No Patience For The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark