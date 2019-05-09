TJMS
Home

Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered Boy [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has decided to pay for the funeral expenses of a teenage Illinois football star who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was an eighth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis. He was shot late Saturday at a party in Venice and died later at a hospital. His mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that witnesses said her son was struck by a stray bullet after a fight erupted.

McKenzie was recently featured in Sports Illustrated as a “Top 6 Teen Athlete” in the country. He already had two verbal college offers. No arrests have been made in his murder.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered Boy [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hughley TV: Meagan Good On How She Prepares…
 10 hours ago
05.09.19
Exclusive: Ryan Destiny & Quincy’s Wedding In Shambles,…
 11 hours ago
05.09.19
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
 11 hours ago
05.09.19
Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint…
 11 hours ago
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…
 11 hours ago
05.09.19
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
 12 hours ago
05.09.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
 12 hours ago
05.09.19
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
 12 hours ago
05.09.19
Graceful Beauty: These Over 40 Models Are Still…
 1 day ago
05.09.19
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
They Named The Royal Baby {POLL}
 1 day ago
05.08.19
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Guess Whose Black Girl Magic Is Shining On…
 1 day ago
05.08.19
First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s…
 1 day ago
05.08.19
Some Of Our Favorite Beauty Gurus Give Their…
 2 days ago
05.08.19
Sandra Bland Secretly Recorded 2015 Traffic Stop With…
 2 days ago
05.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close