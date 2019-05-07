In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was “What’s for you is for you.” Stop worrying about what other people have. Know that what is for you will never pass you by. Anything that happens to you and for you is FOR YOU! Social media can have us caught up in what other’s think and are doing but know your destiny doesn’t rely in what other’s feel or think. If you want to see the full message what the vitamin above.

Vitamin Of The Day: What’s For you Is For You was originally published on 92q.com

