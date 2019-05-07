Vitamin Of The Day: What’s For you Is For You

Entertainment News
| 05.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was “What’s for you is for you.”  Stop worrying about what other people have. Know that what is for you will never pass you by. Anything that happens to you and for you is FOR YOU! Social media can have us caught up in what other’s think and are doing but know your destiny doesn’t rely in what other’s feel or think. If you want to see the full message what the vitamin above.

Vitamin Of The Day: What’s For you Is For You was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Nerve! Kevin Hunter Wants Spousal And Child…
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
38 items
The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
Kim Kardashian Confirms Her 4th Child Has *NOT*…
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
If Only: 5 TV & Movie Teachers You…
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
Man Loads Shopping Cart With Henny, Walks Out…
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
Vitamin Of The Day: What’s For you Is…
 2 hours ago
05.07.19
NC Workers Could Get A Required Paid Break
 4 hours ago
05.07.19
1-Yr Old Hit By Car Mom Was Driving
 5 hours ago
05.07.19
NRA President Says Lucy McBath Won In Georgia…
 18 hours ago
05.07.19
Women's Empowerment 2019
Did You Miss Women’s Empowerment? Check Out Patti…
 20 hours ago
05.06.19
Usher’s $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed
 23 hours ago
05.06.19
AOL Build Presents 'Suits'
Prince Harry Announces That The Royal Baby Has…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
[WATCH] Hulu Drops Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Do Not Watch This New Spider-Man Trailer Unless…
 1 day ago
05.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close