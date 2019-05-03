Bushwick Bill Is Determined To Beat Cancer [VIDEO]

TJMS
| 05.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Co-founder of Houston’s Geto Boys Bushwick Bill recently announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Despite his diagnosis he’s staying positive, “every day above ground is a good day” he tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show team. He’s choosing to believe the best and fight against cancer’s “rumors, lies and allegations that it’s going to kill,” him.

Part of why he is able to remain so positive is because this isn’t his first time having the cards stacked against him. In June of 1991 he was actually pronounced dead; toe tag and all. But, he woke up just as they were about to put his body into the freezer.

SEE ALSO: The Geto Boys Reunion on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage presented by Denny’s 

His journey with cancer began at the end of December 2018, when his daughters noticed that his eyes were turning yellow and insisted that he go to the doctor. On March 18, 2019 he was diagnosed with cancer, at this point it was stage 4 and growing. In April doctors also found spots on his liver and lungs.

Though he is choosing to remain positive, he has started making new music that his kids will be able to “sit on” and profit from if he were to pass away. His main concern is making sure his kids are able to sustain themselves without him if they have to.

One lesson that he wants his family, and everyone to take from him is to “care about how you live.”

10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

Continue reading 10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bushwick Bill Is Determined To Beat Cancer [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Couple holding money
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250
 32 mins ago
05.03.19
Black Princess
Cheslie Kryst Of North Carolina Crowned Miss USA
 2 hours ago
05.03.19
Facebook Bans Louis Farrakhan, Labels Him ‘Dangerous’
 2 hours ago
05.03.19
‘Boyz N The Hood’ Actor Jessie Lawrence Ferguson…
 3 hours ago
05.03.19
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Other Celebs Donate…
 4 hours ago
05.03.19
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet
3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO}
 18 hours ago
05.02.19
55 itemsCynthia Bailey Meet & Greet
Cynthia Bailey Meet & Greet Women’s Empowerment 2019
 21 hours ago
05.02.19
15 items
Taylor Swift Dragged To A #MayoChella Hell For…
 21 hours ago
05.02.19
Avant at Women's Empowerment
How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive…
 22 hours ago
05.02.19
20 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Billboard Music Awards
 1 day ago
05.02.19
Gov. Roy Cooper Expresses The Importance Of Diversity…
 1 day ago
05.02.19
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To…
 1 day ago
05.02.19
Avant at Women's Empowerment
Avant Sings Happy Birthday To Himself
 2 days ago
05.01.19
Suriving R. Kelly Recap To Air
 2 days ago
05.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close