The CDC Says Don’t Wash Your Chicken Before Cooking And People Are MAD

Do you wash your raw chicken before you cook it? Some people swear by the technique and others avoid it.
Well, the Center For Disease Control has weighed in and is telling people NOT to wash their chicken before cooking it. As you can imagine, this caused A LOT of controversy.
The reasoning that the CDC gives for not washing your chicken is that the splashing water can spread germs to surfaces, utensils, dishes and your clothes. The organization insists that you should let the heat from cooking the chicken kill germs.
