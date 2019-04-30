CLOSE
Two Dead, Four Injured Following Shooting At UNC Charlotte

Two people are dead and four are injured following a shooting at a North Carolina University.

According to reports, the UNC Charlotte campus is currently on lockdown after gunshots were heard near the Kennedy building.

Per the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, two people were found dead at the scene while two others have suffered life threatening injuries. Two others have suffered gunshot wounds but are expected to survive. The suspect is currently in custody, reportedly a student according to WSOC.

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.

It’s uncertain at the time if these are UNC Charlotte students, the individuals involved have not been identified.

This story is developing.

