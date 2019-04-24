CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Leave Your Satin Bonnet At Home…School Imposes Dress Code On Parents

7 reads
Leave a comment
High school students taking test

Source: Will & Deni McIntyre / Getty

A Houston principal has implemented a new dress code for…wait for it….PARENTS. The new code which has been posted on the front page of the Madison High School website says that parents who don’t comply with the new rules will not be permitted on campus.

 

 

 

 

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Black Twitter Gets In Formation As 'Lemonade' Finally Streams On All The Platforms

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Gets In Formation As 'Lemonade' Finally Streams On All The Platforms

Continue reading Black Twitter Gets In Formation As ‘Lemonade’ Finally Streams On All The Platforms

Black Twitter Gets In Formation As 'Lemonade' Finally Streams On All The Platforms

[caption id="attachment_2905963" align="alignleft" width="990"] Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty[/caption] A week after Beyoncé dropped her transformative "Homecoming" documentary on Netflix, she also blessed us by dropping her iconic album "Lemonade" on all the major streaming platforms. (Remember: It was only available to stream on Jay-Z's Tidal.) This gift also coincides with the Grammy-winning album's third anniversary, which debuted on April 23, 2016. Take a listen: [protected-iframe id="08f1f1c860df092ab8061bd63578ed84-32316310-98495040" info="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A7dK54iZuOxXFarGhXwEXfF" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"]   Granted, Bey did once sing Everything Is Love’s “Nice," “If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers would have put Lemonade up on Spotify." But apparently she's had a change of heart, Vox noted. And her fans (and Black Twitter) are over the moon. So much so that #Lemonade, #LoveDrought and #DaddyLessons are all trending on Beyonce's Internet. From fighting over which song is their favorite to how they are pretending to listen to the album like it's their first time to their overall excitement, here's what the Beyhive is saying:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

dress code , Houston , Parents , school

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical…
 3 hours ago
04.24.19
Elizabeth Warren’s Plan To Cancel Student Loan Debt…
 4 hours ago
04.24.19
Police Once Investigated Anonymous Call That Kevin Hunter…
 4 hours ago
04.24.19
Sweet Victory: Oregon Woman Awarded $100K In Lawsuit…
 4 hours ago
04.24.19
Diddy & Family Grace The Cover Of Essence…
 5 hours ago
04.24.19
Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle…
 5 hours ago
04.24.19
TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING
Looks Like Serena Williams’ Daughter Is Ready For…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Wake Forest Teen Body Found In Emerald Isle…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Jussie Smollett
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Suing Smollett’s Lawyers…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Hughley TV: Garcelle Beauvais Talks About Her Haitian…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Redd’s Engagement Party Is Nothing…
 1 day ago
04.23.19
Books That We Have To Read!
 1 day ago
04.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close