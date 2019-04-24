Leave Your Satin Bonnet At Home…School Imposes Dress Code On Parents

Continue reading Black Twitter Gets In Formation As ‘Lemonade’ Finally Streams On All The Platforms

Black Twitter Gets In Formation As 'Lemonade' Finally Streams On All The Platforms

[caption id="attachment_2905963" align="alignleft" width="990"] Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty[/caption] A week after Beyoncé dropped her transformative "Homecoming" documentary on Netflix, she also blessed us by dropping her iconic album "Lemonade" on all the major streaming platforms. (Remember: It was only available to stream on Jay-Z's Tidal.) This gift also coincides with the Grammy-winning album's third anniversary, which debuted on April 23, 2016. Take a listen: [protected-iframe id="08f1f1c860df092ab8061bd63578ed84-32316310-98495040" info="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A7dK54iZuOxXFarGhXwEXfF" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0"] Granted, Bey did once sing Everything Is Love’s “Nice," “If I gave two fucks about streaming numbers would have put Lemonade up on Spotify." But apparently she's had a change of heart, Vox noted. And her fans (and Black Twitter) are over the moon. So much so that #Lemonade, #LoveDrought and #DaddyLessons are all trending on Beyonce's Internet. From fighting over which song is their favorite to how they are pretending to listen to the album like it's their first time to their overall excitement, here's what the Beyhive is saying: