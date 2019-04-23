CLOSE
Video Shows Car Following Young Girl Walking Alone In Neighborhood

Source: BananaStock / Getty

This video is a reminder to parents to talk to their children about what to do if approached by a stranger.

A girl in the video is seen walking down a sidewalk in a California neighborhood. She notices that she’s being followed by a man in a vehicle. At one point, the girl hides behind a truck parked along the street. The car eventually drives off, but returns moments later. The girl continued to hide behind the truck.

Thankfully, the girl was able to get home safely and never approached the vehicle.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

