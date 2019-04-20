An Icon: Woman Wears 9 Pounds Of Clothes To Avoid Overweight Baggage Fee

8 reads Leave a comment
Most of us have been there at some point. You’re flying and you’ve crammed virtually every item in your wardrobe into your luggage. You get to the airport and they try to hit you with the overweight baggage fee.
This woman had the same situation happen to her. Instead of forking over the $85 fee, she put on nine pounds of clothing to avoid having to pay. Brilliant!
