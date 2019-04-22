Lizzo Drops Her New Album ‘Cuz I Love You’ [NEW MUSIC]

Lizzo told you she wasn’t a snack, she’s the whole meal and on her Cuz I Love You album, the singer/rapper/flutist/Alief twerk star shows out over the 11-track project with guest features Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott.

With her booming voice, an absolute banger already in her back pocket with “Tempo,” and a body positive icon and one of the hardest ballads out with “Cuz I Love You,” everybody should be paying attention to Lizzo.

Stream her new album in full below.

