CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Drops Her New Album ‘Cuz I Love You’ [NEW MUSIC]

1 reads
Leave a comment
The '2017 Billboard Music Awards' And ELLE Present Women In Music At YouTube Space LA

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Lizzo told you she wasn’t a snack, she’s the whole meal and on her Cuz I Love You album, the singer/rapper/flutist/Alief twerk star shows out over the 11-track project with guest features Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott.

With her booming voice, an absolute banger already in her back pocket with “Tempo,” and a body positive icon and one of the hardest ballads out with “Cuz I Love You,” everybody should be paying attention to Lizzo.

Stream her new album in full below.

SEE ALSO: Lizzo And Missy Elliott Team Up For A Banger, “Tempo” [NEW MUSIC]

SEE ALSO: New Music: Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

SEE ALSO: Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And Sexy) Life On The ‘Gram

Lizzo Drops Her New Album ‘Cuz I Love You’ [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Listen To Black Women | Should You Marie…
 1 hour ago
04.22.19
Is Perfectionism Toxic?
 1 hour ago
04.22.19
Residents of Flint, Michigan Can Now Sue The…
 1 hour ago
04.22.19
Michael Ealy & Meagan Good On Protecting Black…
 1 hour ago
04.22.19
US singer Prince performs on October 11,
Look For Prince Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ This…
 2 hours ago
04.22.19
Lizzo Drops Her New Album ‘Cuz I Love…
 2 hours ago
04.22.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: Porsha Tries To Pray The…
 2 hours ago
04.22.19
Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
On His Birthday, We Remember Our Favorite Luther…
 2 days ago
04.20.19
Marlon Wayans :Not A Fan Of Game Of…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
Danai Gurira Talks Being Protected By Marvel Fanbase…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Kevin McCall Assaulted Her While…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
Michelle Obama Praises Beyonce For ‘Homecoming’ Doc: ‘Girl,…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
Hughley TV: Kenny Lattimore Shares Stories From The…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
America Speaks: Folks Make Fun Of The HEAVILY…
 3 days ago
04.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close