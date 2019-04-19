Court Dismisses Charge Against Parolee Wounded In Nipsey Hussle Shooting

The man who was wounded when a man opened fire on he, Nipsey Hussle and another man outside of The Marathon Clothing store on March 31st will not face a parole violation case.

According to Miriam Hernandez of ABC 7 in Los Angeles, 56-year-old Kerry Lathan had his case dismissed by the Department of Corrections. CDC had previously stated that Hussle was a recorded gang member and that Lathan violated parole by talking to Hussle earlier that day.

COURT SURPRISE: Dept of Corrections dismisses case against parolee Kerry Lathan who was wounded in Nipsey Hussle shooting. CDC had earlier said that Hussle was a recorded gang member and that Lathan violated parole by talking to Hussle that day.

Lathan was struck in the back during the fatal shooting of Hussle. He was in the parking lot on that day because he was getting new clothes.

“Me and my nephew were going up the street to console someone’s parents… and he said ‘you don’t have to keep wearing that shirt, Unc,’” Lathan told DJ Vlad. “You in the new world now, you not in prison you don’t have to keep wearing that shirt. Matter of fact there goes Nipsey in the lot right now he’ll give you a fresh new white shirt.”

“He said, ‘There go Nipsey in the lot, go talk to him.’ And I talked to him and he said ‘that’ll be about a week, bro.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ And when I said it it was all bad,” Lathan continued. “The gunman turned around the car and shot me, shot Nipsey, and then shot my nephew.”

Due to Lathan’s criminal history, he was being held for a parole violation due to gang-injunction laws.

“I just did 25-years-to-life” Lathan states. “Y’all release me then want to throw me back in jail for coming into contact with a gang member? Whose really a voice and piece of the public? Which one is it? They have to make heads and tails of what’s going on.”

