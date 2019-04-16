TJMS
HomeTJMS

Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her To Work Out Because ‘He Thought She Was Chunky’

37 reads
Leave a comment

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her mother, Amy Taylor, 26, is facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Taylor’s boyfriend, former Notre Dame and NFL player Cierre Wood, 28, has been charged with murder. According to reports, Taylor will likely also be charged with murder.

An arrest report obtained by News 3 reportedly revealed Wood forced the girl to exercise at home as punishment because he thought the girl was overweight. Police said Wood would “make her run sprints in the apartment, do sit-ups and wall squats.” Wood told police that he was “trying to get her on the right path due to her being chunky.”

According to an autopsy the girl had “multiple rib fractures.” The report also said that “the age of the rib fractures is unknown” and “liver laceration was the probable cause of her demise.” Police said the girl’s mother once sat on her chest and stomach as a form of punishment.

The autopsy revealed the girl’s “skull had multiple contusions.”

The child’s father, Danaun Davis, lives in Central California.

“She had so many people that she touched, and she’s only five. Her not to be alive and how much life she had. That’s the tragic thing about it,” said Danaun Davis. “She can’t be there no more. I can’t call her no more,” he continued. “Never thought I’d bury my child at five years old.”

The child was found unresponsive at her mother’s apartment last Tuesday.

A memorial was held Saturday for Davis at a park in Sonora, California. Dozens gathered to remember La’Rayah, who had just turned five in February. The ceremony was filled with stuffed unicorns and candles in the shape of a heart.

“Anytime you take her anywhere, she’d just bring joy. Joy to the party, just make people smile,” said Michael Cambin, a family friend.

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

10 photos Launch gallery

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Continue reading Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her To Work Out Because ‘He Thought She Was Chunky’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Morehouse College Will Admit Transgender Male Students In…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
#SayHerName: Is There A Serial Killer Preying On…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
Social Media Recap: Twitter Was Undefeated During The…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Spice Is Tired Of Her Light-Skinned…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Talks Being…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
Gabrielle Union Explains Why Her ‘Entire Household’ Went…
 14 hours ago
04.16.19
Suspended Cary High School Band Director Resigns
 15 hours ago
04.16.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…
 16 hours ago
04.16.19
#AgingGracefully: Mo’Nique’s New Gray ‘Do Is Giving Us…
 16 hours ago
04.16.19
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 17 hours ago
04.16.19
Issa Rae: Marsai Martin Outshined Me In Karaoke…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love Is Going…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Fundraiser For Kaffeinate Owner Who Lost Life In…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close