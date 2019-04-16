Friday Principal Nolan Bryant sent a letter to Cary High School parents to give them an update regarding the status of the band director Matt Minick. Principal Bryant informed parents that Minick who was suspended last month pending a review by the school system will not be returning and has submitted his resignation.

The letter also said Mr. Eric Grush will begin as the interim director and will remain at that capacity until the end of the year until a new band director is hired. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Suspended Cary High School Band Director Resigns was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: