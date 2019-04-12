Wendy Williams Allegedly Had Divorce Papers Served In Box Disguised As Gift

Well, well, well. If you’re going to serve your husband with divorce papers after he allegedly cheated on you and got another woman pregnant, why not have the papers disguised as a gift? Allegedly, that’s how Wendy Williams had hubby Kevin served yesterday.

According to the website LoveBScott.com, Williams had her estranged husband served with a box that looked like a gift, complete with a bow. The gossip site says that the processor then told Kevin Hunter that he had been served.

His reaction was not that of a happy man, according to LoveBScott.com. The site states that Hunter “went off.” The site goes on to say that Hunter is no longer welcome in the building that houses The Wendy Williams Show.

Page Six is reporting that the divorce filing cites irreconcilable differences as the cause for the divorce. The filing also indicates that the marriage fell apart six months ago and couldn’t be repaired. Also, according to Page Six, Williams is requesting child support.

