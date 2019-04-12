CLOSE
Wendy Williams Allegedly Had Divorce Papers Served In Box Disguised As Gift

Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Well, well, well. If you’re going to serve your husband with divorce papers after he allegedly cheated on you and got another woman pregnant, why not have the papers disguised as a gift? Allegedly, that’s how Wendy Williams had hubby Kevin served yesterday.

According to the website LoveBScott.com, Williams had her estranged husband served with a box that looked like a gift, complete with a bow. The gossip site says that the processor then told Kevin Hunter that he had been served.

His reaction was not that of a happy man, according to LoveBScott.com. The site states that Hunter “went off.” The site goes on to say that Hunter is no longer welcome in the building that houses The Wendy Williams Show.

Page Six is reporting that the divorce filing cites irreconcilable differences as the cause for the divorce. The filing also indicates that the marriage fell apart six months ago and couldn’t be repaired. Also, according to Page Six, Williams is requesting child support.

Keds Centennial Celebration

[caption id="attachment_2853070" align="alignleft" width="920"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. According to Page Six, both Williams’ attorney and a separate source confirmed the news. Apparently, Williams served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m. Also, the talk show host wasn't wearing her ring on today's show. Guess that $40,000 watch upgrade Hunter gave her last week wasn't enough to keep her around. https://twitter.com/UrbanBelleMag/status/1116396965103919109 And while last month Williams said on her show that she was "very much in love with my husband" and that her ring "ain’t going anywhere," she is definitely singing a different tune. As we know, there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral. Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital last month after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus. Then there were the allegations of physical abuse. Sources told the New York Post in the past that employees claimed they heard the two fighting and that Williams would hide in her office to avoid seeing him. “She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern told the newspaper. “You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on." Well, here's what we know: We are elated for Wendy, and while we know it will be hard in the beginning, she truly deserves real love, fidelity and happiness. This, is the much-needed step in that direction. Black Twitter rejoiced this news:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

