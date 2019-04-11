CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who Allegedly Just Had A Side Baby

10 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We don’t know alllll the facts, but we have this one: Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of almost 22 years. There have been countless rumors about cheating rumors plaguing the talk show queen. One rumor is that hubby, Kevin Hunter, impregnated another woman who recently gave birth.

Williams’ lawyer confirmed that she did indeed serve Hunter with divorce papers at approximately 6:30 this morning.

Williams was seen showing off her left hand, which was ringless, on her makeup artist’s social media this morning before appearing on her live talk show.

 

After a 2-month hiatus from her show, Wendy Willimas addressed the marital rumors on television.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Then she motioned towards her ring and said,”It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

But this morning, we see that she wasn’t wearing it.

 

 

Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los Angeles

PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

13 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

Continue reading PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life

Nipsey Hussle's life and legacy were remembered today in a ceremony of life fit for the king he is. Thousands of fans, friends and family descended upon the Staples Center in Los Angeles to pay their respects to the rapper who is being hailed as a Crenshaw legend. Fans and fellow rappers like 2 Chains shared photos from inside the ceremony, giving us a glimpse at the memorial program, which promoted his message, the "marathon continues." https://www.instagram.com/p/BwH30pBBfkr/ The entertainment community came together to tribute Nipsey with song, speech and words from President Barack Obama and Farrakhan. Marsha Ambrosius, Jhene Aiko and Anthony Hamilton took to the stage where the delivered emotional performances. But the most trying moments came when photos of him and family flashed behind his casket. See photos from the ceremony, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

divorce , Kevin Hunter , Wendy Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London after car accident
“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”,…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - February 12, 2014
Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who…
 3 hours ago
04.11.19
Hands Holding Money
Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250…
 4 hours ago
04.11.19
Marla Gibbs, Jackee Harry, Hal Williams and Curtis Baldwin
Jackee Harry Reveals That Eartha Kitt Once Slapped…
 6 hours ago
04.11.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Ugh: 8 Ugly Truths Only Older Siblings Understand
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Ella Mai Vs. Jacquees: The London Star Claps…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Raleigh-Durham Top 10 Best U.S. Cities To Live…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 9 hours ago
04.11.19
Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’…
 1 day ago
04.10.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 2 days ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close