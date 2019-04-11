Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who Allegedly Just Had A Side Baby

We don’t know alllll the facts, but we have this one: Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of almost 22 years. There have been countless rumors about cheating rumors plaguing the talk show queen. One rumor is that hubby, Kevin Hunter, impregnated another woman who recently gave birth.
Williams’ lawyer confirmed that she did indeed serve Hunter with divorce papers at approximately 6:30 this morning.
Williams was seen showing off her left hand, which was ringless, on her makeup artist’s social media this morning before appearing on her live talk show.
After a 2-month hiatus from her show, Wendy Willimas addressed the marital rumors on television.
“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Then she motioned towards her ring and said,”It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”
But this morning, we see that she wasn’t wearing it.
PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life
PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life
1. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life And Funeral Procession In Los AngelesSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. US-shooting-crime-NipseyHussle-music-culture-homicideSource:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark