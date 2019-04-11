Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Hubby Who Allegedly Just Had A Side Baby

We don’t know alllll the facts, but we have this one: Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from her husband of almost 22 years. There have been countless rumors about cheating rumors plaguing the talk show queen. One rumor is that hubby, Kevin Hunter, impregnated another woman who recently gave birth.

Williams’ lawyer confirmed that she did indeed serve Hunter with divorce papers at approximately 6:30 this morning.

Williams was seen showing off her left hand, which was ringless, on her makeup artist’s social media this morning before appearing on her live talk show.

@WendyWilliams yassssss queen! No words need to be spoken. We hear you loud and clear!!! 🗣THANK YOU, NEXT!!! pic.twitter.com/7fZiOL4PXn — DispassionateAF😌 (@Michele_Scruggs) April 11, 2019

After a 2-month hiatus from her show, Wendy Willimas addressed the marital rumors on television.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Then she motioned towards her ring and said,”It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

But this morning, we see that she wasn’t wearing it.

Live footage at @Essence right now of the news of Wendy Williams filing for divorce pic.twitter.com/mIVNW4lkGU — Cori Murray (@corimurray) April 11, 2019

Kevin Hunter after hearing Wendy Williams filing for divorce pic.twitter.com/RL9t12aQD2 — Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonnieThaGreat) April 11, 2019

Wendy Williams divorcing her trash husband gave me so much joy today. Boy bye! pic.twitter.com/bFihy2bwIt — sonya (@sonyafraserrr) April 11, 2019

