Activities: Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

—————————————————-
Sat Apr 13, 2019
North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
11 West Jones Street, Raleigh, part of North Carolina Science Festival
9 a.m. o 4 p.m., and is a free, family friendly event.
—————————————————-
Jurassic Adventure at the Cary Towne Center Saturday, April 13 & Sunday, April 14.
Fun filled and educational activities designed to engage all members of the entire family
10am-9pm
—————————————————-
UNC Football spring game, Fan Fest and Jubilee Festival
Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium, 104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill. It’s open to the public and free to everyone.
—————————————————-
Concert
Miki Howard & Tony Terry
Rhythms Live Music Hall
Showtime-8:pm
2020 Chapel Hill Rd – Ste 33
Durham, North Carolina 277
—————————————————
Comedy
Marlon Wayans- Actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director hits the stage, Friday April 12 thru April 14th.
1224 Parkside Main St
Cary, NC 2751