Activities: Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

A family having a BBQ on the deck.

Source: Getty

Easter Bunny is coming! CLICK HERE

—————————————————-

Sat Apr 13, 2019

Triangle Sci-Tech Expo

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

11 West Jones Street, Raleigh, part of North Carolina Science Festival

9 a.m. o 4 p.m., and is a free, family friendly event.

—————————————————-

Jurassic Adventure at the Cary Towne Center Saturday, April 13 & Sunday, April 14.

Fun filled and educational activities designed to engage all members of the entire family

10am-9pm

—————————————————-

UNC Football spring game, Fan Fest and Jubilee Festival

Saturday, April 13th, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium, 104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill. It’s open to the public and free to everyone.

—————————————————-

Concert

Miki Howard & Tony Terry

Rhythms Live Music Hall

Showtime-8:pm

2020 Chapel Hill Rd – Ste 33

Durham, North Carolina 277

—————————————————

Comedy

Marlon Wayans- Actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director hits the stage, Friday April 12 thru April 14th.

Raleigh Improv

1224 Parkside Main St

Cary, NC 2751

