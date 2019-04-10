Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Reportedly Found In Crown Point

Last month, Indiana woman Najah Ferrell went missing on what was supposed to be her first day at a new job.

According to NBC News, police found human remains in a pond in Crown Point, Indiana which are believed to be Ferrell’s.

Police in Crown Point, Indiana, said that Najah Ferrell is likely dead after fishermen found a foot bearing what investigators described as a distinct tattoo that includes what appears to be the name “Najah.

Engaged to be married and a mother five children, Ferrell was last scene on March 15th.

The cause of her death remains unknown.

