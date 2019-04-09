Free Real Estate Seminar: Secrets of Successful Buying & Selling

Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain for the real estate seminar: Secrets of Successful Buying & Selling. Latrice McFadden will discuss effective techniques, and little-known real estate secrets — whether you’re buying or selling.

The seminar is FREE but registration is required.

To Register Click Here

What: Secrets of Successful Real Estate Buying & Selling

Date: Thursday ▪ April 11, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Place: Phoenix Event Center ▪ Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center ▪ 810 Fayetteville Street ▪ Suite 101 ▪ Durham NC

Cost: FREE but registration required

Info: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/2194927220768354/

Email durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com

Call 919-683-1047

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: