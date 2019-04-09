CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To DPAC!

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Tony Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Did you miss Hamilton when it came to the DPAC last fall? Now you have another shot!! The hit show will be returning for the 2020/2021 season!

 

 

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside

Slay! Cardi B's Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

20 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Cardi B's Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

Continue reading Slay! Cardi B’s Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

Slay! Cardi B's Versatile Fashion Game Is Giving Us Life

[caption id="attachment_3018325" align="alignleft" width="843"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Next to Queen Bey, Cardi B is one of the most hardworking and booked working mothers in the music game right now. That, and one of the most stylish. The "Money" rapper not only has one of the baddest fashion glow-ups, but serves up the most versatile lewks as well. From her array of colorful wigs, bold outfits and bedazzled nail art, take a look at Cardi's fab ever-changing 2019 fashion game.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

DPAC , durham , Hamilton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 1 hour ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD |…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Couple Married 82 Years Says ‘Being Nice To…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
How To Make The Best Mac & Cheese…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Wake County Man Charged With Attempted Murder After…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Donald Byrd Performing In SF
Don’t Miss The 29th Annual NCCU Jazz Festival!
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Details For Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Meghan McCain Disrespects Joy Behar On ‘The View’…
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Some Local Schools Will Close For Teacher Rally
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Wake Forest Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Shooting…
 4 hours ago
04.09.19
Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun…
 5 hours ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close