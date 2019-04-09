CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun & Drug Charges

2 reads
Leave a comment
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Boosie BadAzz and his bodyguard, former Houston Texan Antonio Allen were arrested on felony drug and firearm charges in Newman, Georgia.

According to police documents and The Newman Times-Herald, Boosie and Allen were pulled over by police after allegedly swerving in and out of traffic, nearly sideswiping another vehicle in the process. The arresting officer stopped Boosie, real name Torrence Hath, Jr. and Allen, claiming to have smelled marijuana from the vehicle and subsequently searched it. He reportedly found approximately 11 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as a bag containing a “large sum of cash” and a vape pen believed to have THC oil in it.

Additionally, Boosie allegedly admitted to the officer to have talked on his phone while driving, a misdemeanor in Georgia.

Both Boosie and Allen were charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule one drug, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Boosie also had a failure to maintain lane charge added as well. Both men are being held at the Coweta County Jail in Newman.

Boosie’s most infamous run in with the law came on a first-degree murder charge back in 2010. He had been sentenced at the time to eight years on various drug possession charges with the intent to distribute. He was found not guilty of the murder charges in 2012 and was released on parole in 2014. He remained on parole until last year.

RELATED: OTB Fastlane And Boosie Badazz – “Dawg Azz Remix’ [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Boosie Left Befuddled After Magician Turns A Dove Into Popeye’s Chicken [Video]

RELATED: Boosie Doing His Son’s Hair Reminds Us Of All Black Mothers

Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun & Drug Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 1 hour ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD |…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Couple Married 82 Years Says ‘Being Nice To…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
How To Make The Best Mac & Cheese…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Wake County Man Charged With Attempted Murder After…
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Donald Byrd Performing In SF
Don’t Miss The 29th Annual NCCU Jazz Festival!
 2 hours ago
04.09.19
Details For Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Meghan McCain Disrespects Joy Behar On ‘The View’…
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Some Local Schools Will Close For Teacher Rally
 3 hours ago
04.09.19
Wake Forest Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Shooting…
 4 hours ago
04.09.19
Boosie Badazz Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun…
 5 hours ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close